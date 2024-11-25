Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Trading 1.9% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) shares traded up 1.9% during trading on Monday after Tigress Financial raised their price target on the stock from $96.00 to $103.00. Tigress Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock. Uber Technologies traded as high as $73.04 and last traded at $72.88. 4,093,991 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 18,264,330 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.51.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on UBER. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.51.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on UBER

Insider Transactions at Uber Technologies

Institutional Trading of Uber Technologies

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $2,880,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,352 shares in the company, valued at $9,169,344. The trade was a 23.90 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UBER. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 26.1% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 17,499 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 3,622 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 64.6% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 328,110 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $24,661,000 after acquiring an additional 128,739 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,920,000. World Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,773 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 4,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 261,034 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $18,667,000 after buying an additional 60,661 shares during the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Uber Technologies Trading Up 2.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $154.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.13.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The ride-sharing company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $11.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.99 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 33.46%. The company’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.