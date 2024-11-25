U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Acquired by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,013 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $3,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of USB. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 222.7% in the third quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

NYSE USB opened at $52.49 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.06. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $36.49 and a 52-week high of $52.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.02.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The business had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.16%.

U.S. Bancorp announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 12th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

USB has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Robert W. Baird set a $54.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $53.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.22.

Insider Transactions at U.S. Bancorp

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Jodi L. Richard sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.03, for a total transaction of $1,225,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 129,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,363,603.70. This represents a 16.15 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

