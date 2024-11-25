Truvestments Capital LLC Acquires 1,243 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 20.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,394 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter worth $25,000. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Denver PWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 126 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $430.00 to $466.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Home Depot from $363.00 to $413.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on Home Depot from $372.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $360.00 to $455.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $426.00.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.58, for a total transaction of $40,258.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,465 shares in the company, valued at $5,018,159.70. The trade was a 0.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 16,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.52, for a total value of $6,553,958.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,475 shares in the company, valued at $31,727,562. The trade was a 17.12 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,188 shares of company stock worth $15,624,585. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of HD opened at $424.23 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $421.41 billion, a PE ratio of 28.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $403.23 and a 200-day moving average of $369.25. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $308.59 and a one year high of $424.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $40.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.31 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 452.60% and a net margin of 9.45%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 61.14%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

