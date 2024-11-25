Trust Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 3,529 W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,529 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in W. R. Berkley in the third quarter valued at $732,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 737,472 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,837,000 after purchasing an additional 257,211 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in W. R. Berkley in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,801,000. Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in W. R. Berkley by 49.9% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 92,574 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,252,000 after buying an additional 30,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Markel Group Inc. boosted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 50.0% during the third quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 60,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,446,000 after buying an additional 20,250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com cut W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on W. R. Berkley from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.22.

W. R. Berkley Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of WRB traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $63.15. The company had a trading volume of 104,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,766,592. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 1 year low of $45.75 and a 1 year high of $63.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.62.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

W. R. Berkley Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.20%.

About W. R. Berkley

(Free Report)

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.