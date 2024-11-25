Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $79.01 and last traded at $78.37, with a volume of 13417 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $76.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TMP has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Tompkins Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Tompkins Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $59.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Tompkins Financial Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $112.51 million during the quarter. Tompkins Financial had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 15.59%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.35) earnings per share.

Tompkins Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. This is a boost from Tompkins Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Tompkins Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 53.56%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tompkins Financial

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMP. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Tompkins Financial by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Tompkins Financial by 100.0% in the third quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Tompkins Financial by 3.0% in the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 11,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tompkins Financial by 89.0% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tompkins Financial by 253.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. 69.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tompkins Financial

Tompkins Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, time deposits, and IRA products, as well as brokered, reciprocal, and municipal money market deposits.

Featured Articles

