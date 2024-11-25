Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) Shares Sold by Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC

Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 334,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,398 shares during the quarter. Toast accounts for approximately 4.6% of Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Toast were worth $9,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toast during the third quarter worth $65,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its position in Toast by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 14,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 3,022 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Toast by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 56,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Toast by 1.1% during the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 52,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after buying an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Toast by 249.4% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 7,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 5,542 shares during the period. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, President Stephen Fredette sold 101,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.73, for a total value of $2,613,499.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 2,395,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,640,975.05. The trade was a 4.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Elena Gomez sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.41, for a total transaction of $355,125.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 207,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,895,586.38. This trade represents a 5.68 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,498,536 shares of company stock worth $43,997,467 over the last ninety days. 13.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TOST. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Toast from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Toast from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Toast from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Toast from $27.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Toast from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.86.

Toast stock opened at $43.40 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.20. Toast, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.00 and a 52 week high of $43.40.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

