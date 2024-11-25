Third Coast Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBX) Reaches New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBX – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $36.74 and last traded at $36.61, with a volume of 6646 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $36.12.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TCBX. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Third Coast Bancshares in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Third Coast Bancshares from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $495.08 million, a PE ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 0.27.

Third Coast Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $85.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.09 million. Third Coast Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 13.23%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Third Coast Bancshares by 196.6% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Third Coast Bancshares by 121.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Third Coast Bancshares in the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Third Coast Bancshares by 150.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 2,454 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Third Coast Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $115,000. Institutional investors own 36.88% of the company’s stock.

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Third Coast Bank, SSB that provides various commercial banking solutions to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, individual retirement, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

