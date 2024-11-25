The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) Shares Purchased by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its stake in shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Free Report) by 472.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 17,253 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Middleby were worth $2,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Middleby by 4.0% during the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Middleby by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Middleby by 5.2% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Mendota Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Middleby by 10.0% during the second quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Middleby by 97.7% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 98.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on MIDD shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Middleby from $155.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Middleby from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Middleby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Middleby from $164.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $164.00 price objective on shares of Middleby in a report on Saturday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.67.

Shares of NASDAQ MIDD opened at $142.16 on Monday. The Middleby Co. has a twelve month low of $118.41 and a twelve month high of $161.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $137.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.32. The company has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61 and a beta of 1.58.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.48 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $942.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $996.60 million. Middleby had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Middleby Co. will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Middleby Corporation designs, markets, manufactures, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment worldwide. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, and rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment; and fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, IoT solutions, and controls development and manufacturing.

