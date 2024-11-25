The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA lowered its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,319 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $2,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 33.0% during the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 3,111 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.7% in the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 428,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,189,000 after purchasing an additional 3,008 shares during the period. Ilex Capital Partners UK LLP raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 117.3% during the first quarter. Ilex Capital Partners UK LLP now owns 1,874,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,684,000 after buying an additional 1,011,956 shares during the last quarter. Prudent Investors Network Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth approximately $6,604,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 46,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,847,000 after buying an additional 3,435 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Coca-Cola news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 18,484 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $1,321,606.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 223,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,968,095. This trade represents a 7.64 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total value of $6,403,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 342,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,933,220.38. The trade was a 22.60 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Cfra reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Coca-Cola to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.36.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Coca-Cola

Coca-Cola Price Performance

NYSE:KO opened at $64.59 on Monday. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $57.47 and a one year high of $73.53. The stock has a market cap of $278.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.41, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.01% and a net margin of 22.45%. The company’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 80.17%.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.