Tetra Tech, Inc. (TTEK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 on December 13th

Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 11th,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.058 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th.

Tetra Tech has increased its dividend by an average of 15.2% per year over the last three years. Tetra Tech has a dividend payout ratio of 15.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Tetra Tech to earn $1.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.23 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.8%.

NASDAQ TTEK opened at $40.96 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Tetra Tech has a 1-year low of $30.92 and a 1-year high of $51.20. The company has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.25 and a beta of 0.94.

TTEK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Tetra Tech in a report on Friday, November 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Tetra Tech from $56.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.32.

In other news, CFO Steven M. Burdick sold 36,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.57, for a total value of $1,715,173.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 112,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,244,713.40. This trade represents a 24.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kimberly E. Ritrievi sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.48, for a total value of $302,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 143,200 shares in the company, valued at $6,655,936. The trade was a 4.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 121,750 shares of company stock valued at $5,633,239 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

