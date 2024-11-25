Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Bought by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 4.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 99,004 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,596 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up about 0.9% of Independent Advisor Alliance’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Tesla were worth $25,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clean Yield Group boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 60.0% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 128 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 168.8% during the second quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new position in Tesla in the second quarter worth $26,000. 66.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $254.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. KGI Securities upgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $276.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $230.18.

Tesla Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $352.56 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $264.07 and a 200-day moving average of $226.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.80 and a twelve month high of $361.53.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $25.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.47 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total value of $65,865.69. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,967,479.07. This trade represents a 0.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,258,000. This represents a 3.67 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 301,187 shares of company stock valued at $92,956,692 over the last three months. Company insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Stories

