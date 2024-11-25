Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Acquired by Diversified LLC

Diversified LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,539 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Diversified LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.2% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 144,482 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $37,801,000 after buying an additional 1,741 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 109.6% during the third quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 9,425 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,466,000 after buying an additional 4,929 shares during the period. Savvy Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 24.2% during the third quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 7,527 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,969,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 102.0% during the third quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 5,598 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 19.0% during the third quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 24,440 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $6,394,000 after purchasing an additional 3,909 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TSLA. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, October 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $230.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $361.68 on Monday. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.80 and a 52 week high of $361.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $264.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $1.16 trillion, a PE ratio of 96.59, a P/E/G ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 2.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.14. Tesla had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The company had revenue of $25.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total value of $65,865.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 67,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,967,479.07. This represents a 0.44 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.02, for a total transaction of $34,602,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,868,508. The trade was a 94.88 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 301,187 shares of company stock worth $92,956,692. Corporate insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

