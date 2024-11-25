TD Cowen Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Stock

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by analysts at TD Cowen from $288.00 to $334.00 in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Cowen’s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.01% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BURL. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Burlington Stores from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $284.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $300.44.

BURL traded up $9.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $295.54. 257,204 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 886,078. Burlington Stores has a 1 year low of $168.49 and a 1 year high of $296.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.81 billion, a PE ratio of 44.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $261.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $248.05.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 47.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Paul Sullivan sold 1,705 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.05, for a total transaction of $472,370.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,048,230.65. This trade represents a 18.74 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BURL. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Burlington Stores by 1,048.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 730,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,478,000 after purchasing an additional 666,934 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 2,542.2% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 247,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,114,000 after buying an additional 238,585 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Burlington Stores by 54.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 587,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,968,000 after buying an additional 207,959 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Burlington Stores in the second quarter worth approximately $47,725,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Burlington Stores by 1,917.3% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 207,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,742,000 after buying an additional 196,986 shares in the last quarter.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

