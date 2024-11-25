Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $211.68 and last traded at $211.68, with a volume of 552 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $207.31.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Targa Resources in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Targa Resources from $172.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Targa Resources from $153.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on Targa Resources from $155.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $173.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.50.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on TRGP

Targa Resources Stock Down 1.0 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $44.77 billion, a PE ratio of 38.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.24.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. Targa Resources had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 27.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Targa Resources Corp. will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Targa Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.25%.

Insider Activity at Targa Resources

In related news, insider D. Scott Pryor sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.33, for a total value of $5,709,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 82,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,793,393.07. This trade represents a 26.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 3,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.74, for a total value of $621,812.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,143 shares in the company, valued at $6,703,175.82. This trade represents a 8.49 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 185,760 shares of company stock valued at $30,026,712 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRGP. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,106,591 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,235,927,000 after buying an additional 633,589 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Targa Resources by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,717,487 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $843,680,000 after acquiring an additional 97,583 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 13.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,303,522 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $296,647,000 after purchasing an additional 271,444 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Targa Resources by 26.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,738,721 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $194,720,000 after purchasing an additional 360,675 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,331,503 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $197,076,000 after buying an additional 14,287 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.