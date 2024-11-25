Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Hits New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after TD Cowen raised their price target on the stock from $176.00 to $211.00. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the stock. Take-Two Interactive Software traded as high as $189.71 and last traded at $189.71, with a volume of 1167 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $188.15.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TTWO. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $194.00 price target on the stock. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $182.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $156.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.75.

In other news, Director Laverne Evans Srinivasan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.17, for a total value of $358,340.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,736,515.64. The trade was a 17.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TTWO. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the third quarter worth $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 297.9% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 155.1% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. 95.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $33.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.97, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $162.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.55.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

