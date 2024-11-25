Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) Upgraded by Roth Mkm to “Buy” Rating

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Roth Mkm from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm presently has a $13.00 target price on the software maker’s stock, up from their prior target price of $11.00. Roth Mkm’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 36.55% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Synchronoss Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th.

Shares of SNCR stock opened at $9.52 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.66 and a 200-day moving average of $10.85. Synchronoss Technologies has a 12-month low of $3.55 and a 12-month high of $15.46.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey George Miller sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total transaction of $162,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 284,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,840,237. This represents a 4.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lou Ferraro sold 5,768 shares of Synchronoss Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total transaction of $78,444.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 83,556 shares in the company, valued at $1,136,361.60. The trade was a 6.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,165 shares of company stock worth $513,165 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Synchronoss Technologies by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 563,976 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,395,000 after purchasing an additional 13,984 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Synchronoss Technologies by 4.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 104,557 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after buying an additional 4,159 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 9.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 78,974 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 70,504 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 20,368 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 12.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,075 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. 51.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, messaging, digital, and network management solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Synchronoss Personal Cloud platform that allows customers' subscribers to backup and protect, engage with, and manage their personal content.

