Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Trading 15.7% Higher – Should You Buy?

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) shares traded up 15.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $39.23 and last traded at $38.34. 79,559,109 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 82,402,492 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.15.

A number of brokerages have commented on SMCI. Barclays decreased their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $438.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $65.00 to $37.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $67.50 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $150.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.89.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 1.28.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMCI. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 30 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the second quarter worth $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 141.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 41 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank grew its position in Super Micro Computer by 126.1% during the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 52 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

