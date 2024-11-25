Summit Trail Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 15.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,283 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,947 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in General Motors during the second quarter worth $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in General Motors during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in General Motors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in General Motors by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 626 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Rory Harvey sold 9,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total value of $502,671.07. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $459,787.13. This represents a 52.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 506,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.33, for a total transaction of $27,028,923.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 694,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,040,244.84. This represents a 42.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,021,556 shares of company stock valued at $55,974,057. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on General Motors from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley downgraded General Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on General Motors from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, DZ Bank cut General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.92.

General Motors stock opened at $58.53 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.36 billion, a PE ratio of 6.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.40. General Motors has a one year low of $27.93 and a one year high of $59.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.21.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $48.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.67 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that General Motors will post 10.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.12%.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

