Summit Trail Advisors LLC Acquires 2,265 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,797 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TGT. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Target in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Slocum Gordon & Co LLP bought a new position in shares of Target in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Target in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in Target by 156.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 218 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Target during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

In other Target news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.13, for a total transaction of $153,130.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,114,173.88. This trade represents a 12.08 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard H. Gomez sold 6,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total transaction of $997,715.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 123,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,418,510.67. This represents a 4.89 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,348 shares of company stock worth $8,290,995 in the last three months. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TGT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Target from $180.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on shares of Target from $157.00 to $131.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Target from $165.00 to $130.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Target from $174.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.13.

Target Price Performance

Shares of TGT opened at $125.01 on Monday. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $120.21 and a fifty-two week high of $181.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.54. The stock has a market cap of $57.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The retailer reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $25.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.87 billion. Target had a return on equity of 31.11% and a net margin of 4.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be given a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. Target’s payout ratio is 47.51%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

