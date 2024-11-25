Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) Shares Up 1% – Time to Buy?

Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN – Get Free Report) was up 1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as €19.94 ($20.99) and last traded at €19.85 ($20.89). Approximately 79,507 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 510,434 shares. The stock had previously closed at €19.65 ($20.68).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citigroup dropped their target price on Stevanato Group from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Stevanato Group Stock Up 1.4 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is €19.44 and its 200 day moving average price is €19.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported €0.12 ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of €0.13 ($0.14) by (€0.01) (($0.01)). The business had revenue of €277.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of €274.36 million. Stevanato Group had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 10.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Stevanato Group S.p.A. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stevanato Group

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tri Locum Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Stevanato Group in the second quarter valued at $10,370,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in Stevanato Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,477,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Stevanato Group by 279.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 746,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,690,000 after acquiring an additional 549,378 shares during the period. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. lifted its position in Stevanato Group by 56.8% during the second quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 394,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,228,000 after acquiring an additional 142,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Stevanato Group by 18.7% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares during the period.

About Stevanato Group

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for bio-pharma and healthcare industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Biopharmaceutical and Diagnostic Solutions; and Engineering.

