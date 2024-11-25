SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM) Hits New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $73.61 and last traded at $73.58, with a volume of 16579 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $72.90.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

The company has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $70.76 and a 200-day moving average of $67.94.

Institutional Trading of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPTM. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Partnership Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 2,219 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 67.0% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 7,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 2,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $568,000.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (SPTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Composite 1500 index, a market-cap-weighted index selected by the S&P Committee that covers the entire US market cap spectrum. SPTM was launched on Oct 4, 2000 and is managed by State Street.

