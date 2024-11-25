SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Sets New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $446.54 and last traded at $446.54, with a volume of 24071 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $443.16.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $427.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $408.53.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIA. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 42,971.1% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,402,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,439,534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,394,290 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1,083.1% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 525,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $205,450,000 after acquiring an additional 578,707 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 291,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $114,040,000 after acquiring an additional 5,134 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $113,015,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 249,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $97,606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Featured Stories

