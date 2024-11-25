S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.91

S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 24th,Zacks Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be given a dividend of 0.91 per share by the business services provider on Wednesday, December 11th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 26th.

S&P Global has increased its dividend by an average of 10.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 52 consecutive years. S&P Global has a payout ratio of 21.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect S&P Global to earn $16.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.1%.

S&P Global Price Performance

Shares of SPGI opened at $514.46 on Monday. S&P Global has a one year low of $407.69 and a one year high of $533.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $509.35 and its 200-day moving average is $482.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 25.80% and a return on equity of 13.72%. S&P Global’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.21 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that S&P Global will post 15.24 EPS for the current year.

SPGI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on S&P Global from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on S&P Global from $536.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $599.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $571.31.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

