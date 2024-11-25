Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) Sets New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $68.60 and last traded at $68.60, with a volume of 2629 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.39.

Several research firms have weighed in on SMBC. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.88. The company has a market capitalization of $753.30 million, a PE ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 0.95.

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The savings and loans company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.01). Southern Missouri Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 17.44%. The business had revenue of $74.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $42.48 million. As a group, analysts predict that Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Southern Missouri Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.15%.

In other Southern Missouri Bancorp news, Director William E. Young sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.90, for a total transaction of $179,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,914,075.10. This trade represents a 5.81 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Southern Missouri Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $293,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 103.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 36,889 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 18,756 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,423 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after acquiring an additional 3,282 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 578,818 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $25,300,000 after buying an additional 3,821 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 94.9% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 19,642 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 9,566 shares during the period. 49.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.



Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, saving accounts, certificates of deposit, retirement savings plans, and money market deposit accounts.

