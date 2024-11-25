Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 510 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,390 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 510 shares during the period. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Aptiv by 94.7% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 442 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 44.3% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 505 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aptiv in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 94.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aptiv Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:APTV opened at $54.38 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a PE ratio of 6.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.81. Aptiv PLC has a twelve month low of $51.47 and a twelve month high of $91.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on APTV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Aptiv from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Aptiv in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Aptiv from $82.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $87.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Aptiv from $76.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.29.

Aptiv Profile

(Free Report)

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

