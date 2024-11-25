Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) Trading Up 0.9% – Time to Buy?

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $20.97 and last traded at $20.97. 115,619 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 347,768 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.78.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $23.00 to $21.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Sixth Street Specialty Lending has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.06.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.57. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 39.05%. The firm had revenue of $119.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.85 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.32%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLX. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the 2nd quarter worth $77,000. Quarry LP raised its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 378.3% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 3,238 shares during the period. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the third quarter valued at $86,000. 70.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

