ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Purchased by DRW Securities LLC

DRW Securities LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 248.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,722 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,221 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $7,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 895 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 94 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. BluePointe Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. BluePointe Capital Management LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, Morling Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morling Financial Advisors LLC now owns 527 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 12,271 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $997.67, for a total transaction of $12,242,408.57. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,588,953.65. This trade represents a 82.54 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 353 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $924.96, for a total value of $326,510.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,027 shares in the company, valued at $2,799,853.92. The trade was a 10.44 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,787 shares of company stock valued at $17,841,028 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NOW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered ServiceNow from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $900.00 to $960.00 in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $906.00 to $913.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $985.00 to $1,045.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $1,020.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $989.07.

ServiceNow Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NOW stock opened at $1,060.60 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $948.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $836.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $637.99 and a twelve month high of $1,064.59. The company has a market capitalization of $218.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.95, a PEG ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 0.98.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 12.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Further Reading

