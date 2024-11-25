Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Releases Q4 2025 Earnings Guidance

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.290-0.350 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.270. The company issued revenue guidance of $245.0 million-$255.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $242.0 million. Semtech also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.29-0.35 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Semtech from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley upped their price target on Semtech from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on Semtech from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Summit Insights downgraded Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Semtech in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Semtech has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.10.

Semtech Stock Up 5.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ SMTC traded up $2.55 during trading on Monday, reaching $53.44. The company had a trading volume of 3,765,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,809,000. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.56 and its 200 day moving average is $38.86. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 1.54. Semtech has a 12-month low of $15.63 and a 12-month high of $53.74.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $236.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.89 million. Semtech had a negative net margin of 107.21% and a negative return on equity of 154.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Semtech will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About Semtech

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

