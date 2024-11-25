Semler Scientific (NASDAQ:SMLR) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

Semler Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMLR – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $63.65, but opened at $66.95. Semler Scientific shares last traded at $72.79, with a volume of 568,868 shares.

Semler Scientific Stock Down 3.8 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $445.14 million, a P/E ratio of 29.87 and a beta of 0.92.

Semler Scientific (NASDAQ:SMLR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $13.51 million during the quarter. Semler Scientific had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 27.00%.

In related news, CEO Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.35, for a total transaction of $283,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,707,237. The trade was a 14.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 30.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Semler Scientific by 91.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,345,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,689,000 after buying an additional 642,982 shares during the last quarter. Shariaportfolio Inc. bought a new stake in Semler Scientific during the third quarter worth $3,618,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Semler Scientific by 150.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 140,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,833,000 after purchasing an additional 84,314 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Semler Scientific by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 135,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after purchasing an additional 12,964 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Semler Scientific by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 126,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,341,000 after purchasing an additional 19,552 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.37% of the company’s stock.

Semler Scientific, Inc provides technology solutions to enhance the clinical effectiveness and efficiency of healthcare providers in the United States. The company’s products include QuantaFlo, a four-minute in-office blood flow test that enables healthcare providers to use blood flow measurements as part of their examinations of a patient’s vascular condition.

