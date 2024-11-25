Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Thursday.

Security National Financial Trading Up 1.4 %

SNFCA stock opened at $12.80 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.65. The company has a market capitalization of $310.66 million, a P/E ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.01. Security National Financial has a twelve month low of $6.19 and a twelve month high of $12.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Security National Financial

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Security National Financial by 171.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 10,695 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 6,759 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Security National Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Security National Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Security National Financial during the second quarter worth about $198,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in Security National Financial by 77.0% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 25,647 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 11,160 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Security National Financial Company Profile

Security National Financial Corporation engages in the life insurance, cemetery and mortuary, and mortgage businesses. The company's Life Insurance segment is involved in selling and servicing lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance. It offers various life insurance products, including funeral plans and interest-sensitive life insurance, as well as other traditional life, accident, and health insurance products; annuity products comprising single and flexible premium deferred annuities, and immediate annuities; and diver's accident insurance policies.

