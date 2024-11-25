Scotiabank Issues Positive Forecast for National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Stock Price

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$129.00 to C$154.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price points to a potential upside of 12.15% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on NA. Barclays cut shares of National Bank of Canada from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$123.00 to C$135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Cormark raised their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$122.00 to C$128.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Cibc World Mkts lowered shares of National Bank of Canada from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, CIBC downgraded shares of National Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$131.80.

NA traded down C$0.50 on Monday, reaching C$137.31. 248,429 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,714,161. The stock has a market cap of C$46.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40, a P/E/G ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.12. National Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of C$87.92 and a twelve month high of C$138.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$130.71 and its 200-day moving average price is C$120.27.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The financial services provider reported C$2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.50 by C$0.18. The company had revenue of C$2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.95 billion. National Bank of Canada had a net margin of 34.50% and a return on equity of 15.18%. As a group, research analysts predict that National Bank of Canada will post 10.8360791 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Yvon Charest purchased 285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$133.71 per share, with a total value of C$38,107.35. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

National Bank of Canada provides financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional clients, and governments in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International. The Personal and Commercial segment offers personal banking services, including transaction solutions, mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit, consumer loans, payment solutions, and savings and investment solutions; various insurance products; and commercial banking services, such as credit, and deposit, investment solutions, international trade, foreign exchange transactions, payroll, cash management, insurance, electronic transactions, and complimentary services.

