Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $38.74 and last traded at $38.74, with a volume of 253808 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.92.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SRRK. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Scholar Rock from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Scholar Rock in a report on Monday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Scholar Rock from $18.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Scholar Rock from $28.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Scholar Rock from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.52 and its 200 day moving average is $14.04. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.28 and a beta of 0.47.

In other Scholar Rock news, Director Srinivas Akkaraju sold 1,175,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total transaction of $34,389,605.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,612,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,177,208. The trade was a 17.32 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Edward H. Myles sold 206,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.56, for a total value of $5,477,734.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 161,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,278,497.28. The trade was a 56.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,413,889 shares of company stock valued at $40,652,551 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRRK. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 3.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,196,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,670,000 after buying an additional 308,813 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Scholar Rock by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,969,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,739,000 after acquiring an additional 114,550 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Scholar Rock by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,543,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,361,000 after purchasing an additional 120,489 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Scholar Rock by 159.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 925,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,710,000 after purchasing an additional 568,512 shares during the period. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 832,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,937,000 after purchasing an additional 40,745 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and delivery of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, an inhibitor of the activation of myostatin that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.

