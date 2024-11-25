Sagil Capital LLP Invests $2.13 Million in Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR)

Sagil Capital LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 205,455 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,131,000. Banco BBVA Argentina makes up approximately 1.3% of Sagil Capital LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BBAR. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina in the 2nd quarter valued at $167,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Banco BBVA Argentina in the third quarter valued at about $237,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina during the third quarter worth about $246,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina in the third quarter worth about $334,000. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina in the third quarter worth about $363,000.

Banco BBVA Argentina Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BBAR traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $16.60. 69,830 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 872,946. Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. has a twelve month low of $4.63 and a twelve month high of $18.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.97.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Banco BBVA Argentina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th.

Banco BBVA Argentina Company Profile

Banco BBVA Argentina SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company provides retail banking products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards financing, consumer and pledge loans, mortgages, insurance, and investment products to individuals; and small and medium-sized companies products and services, including financing products, factoring, checking accounts, time deposits, transactional and payroll services, insurance, and investment products to private-sector companies.

