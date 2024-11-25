Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) Insider John Militello Sells 1,224 Shares

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Free Report) insider John Militello sold 1,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total value of $15,973.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,495.50. This represents a 2.42 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:RCKT traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $14.10. 1,205,582 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 796,581. The company has a quick ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.62 and a fifty-two week high of $32.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.83.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Leerink Partners reduced their price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RCKT. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 21.5% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,292 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,847 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 31.9% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 119,633 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,210,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Finally, Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% in the third quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 32,490 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. 98.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a late-stage biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

