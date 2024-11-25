Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $13.74, but opened at $14.45. Rocket Companies shares last traded at $14.47, with a volume of 70,586 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RKT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on Rocket Companies from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Rocket Companies in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Rocket Companies from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.13.

Rocket Companies Trading Up 7.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $29.34 billion, a PE ratio of -93.00 and a beta of 2.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 15.47 and a quick ratio of 15.47.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. The business had revenue of $647.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Rocket Companies had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a positive return on equity of 2.86%. The business’s revenue was down 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rocket Companies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $2,698,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Rocket Companies by 48.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 300,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,769,000 after buying an additional 98,397 shares during the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in Rocket Companies during the third quarter worth about $875,000. Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies during the third quarter valued at about $6,811,000. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,382,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,462,000 after acquiring an additional 381,841 shares during the last quarter. 4.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rocket Companies Company Profile

Rocket Companies, Inc, a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company’s solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

