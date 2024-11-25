Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Charles River Laboratories International (CRL)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE: CRL) recently:

11/18/2024 – Charles River Laboratories International was downgraded by analysts at CLSA from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $164.00 price target on the stock.

11/11/2024 – Charles River Laboratories International had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $203.00 to $227.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/7/2024 – Charles River Laboratories International had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $190.00 to $225.00. They now have an “in-line” rating on the stock.

11/7/2024 – Charles River Laboratories International was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/7/2024 – Charles River Laboratories International was upgraded by analysts at CLSA from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $205.00 price target on the stock.

11/7/2024 – Charles River Laboratories International had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $240.00 to $250.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/23/2024 – Charles River Laboratories International is now covered by analysts at CLSA. They set an “underperform” rating and a $167.00 price target on the stock.

10/16/2024 – Charles River Laboratories International was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/14/2024 – Charles River Laboratories International is now covered by analysts at Redburn Atlantic. They set a “sell” rating and a $151.00 price target on the stock.

10/8/2024 – Charles River Laboratories International was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/7/2024 – Charles River Laboratories International was downgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating. They now have a $190.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $225.00.

10/2/2024 – Charles River Laboratories International was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $215.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $250.00.

10/1/2024 – Charles River Laboratories International was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $175.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $215.00.

NYSE CRL traded up $5.41 on Monday, reaching $201.18. The company had a trading volume of 312,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 623,633. The firm has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.38. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $176.48 and a fifty-two week high of $275.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $194.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $205.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical research company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $975.99 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 10.44%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.72 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 6,621 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.12, for a total value of $1,430,930.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,676,862.32. This trade represents a 34.83 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 2.8% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 200,314 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $41,381,000 after purchasing an additional 5,375 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 99.8% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 5,297 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 2,646 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 135,175.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 5,411 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 5,407 shares in the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the second quarter valued at about $506,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 3.4% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 111,995 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $22,060,000 after purchasing an additional 3,714 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

