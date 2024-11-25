Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) Reaches New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $39.17 and last traded at $39.12, with a volume of 21284 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RNST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens raised shares of Renasant from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $34.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Sandler raised shares of Renasant from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Renasant from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Renasant from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Renasant from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.33.

Get Renasant alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Renasant

Renasant Stock Up 2.6 %

The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.63.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $318.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.73 million. Renasant had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 16.83%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Renasant Co. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

Renasant Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 18th. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Renasant

In other Renasant news, Director John Creekmore sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $114,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $914,166. This represents a 11.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Renasant by 698.3% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Renasant during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Renasant during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in Renasant in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Renasant by 32.0% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.31% of the company’s stock.

About Renasant

(Get Free Report)

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank that provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. The company operates through Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management segments. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and factoring equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Renasant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renasant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.