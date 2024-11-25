Reddit (NYSE:RDDT) Price Target Raised to $175.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $120.00 to $175.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 22.87% from the stock’s previous close.

RDDT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cannonball Research began coverage on shares of Reddit in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Reddit from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Reddit from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Reddit from $118.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target (up from $87.00) on shares of Reddit in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Reddit currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.17.

Reddit Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RDDT traded down $4.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $142.43. 3,276,573 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,998,465. The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.06 and a 200-day moving average of $71.54. Reddit has a 12 month low of $37.35 and a 12 month high of $158.49.

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.23. Reddit had a negative return on equity of 40.54% and a negative net margin of 47.83%. The business had revenue of $348.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.61 million. Reddit’s quarterly revenue was up 67.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Reddit will post -3.63 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Reddit

In other Reddit news, insider Benjamin Seong Lee sold 18,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.06, for a total transaction of $2,704,885.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 138,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,214,850.06. This trade represents a 11.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michelle Marie Reynolds sold 8,000 shares of Reddit stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $480,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 66,238 shares in the company, valued at $3,974,280. The trade was a 10.78 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 306,520 shares of company stock worth $27,251,297 over the last three months.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Reddit

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in shares of Reddit during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Reddit in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Reddit during the second quarter worth about $78,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Reddit during the third quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new stake in Reddit in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $88,000.

Reddit Company Profile

Reddit, Inc operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

