Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) Downgraded by Mizuho to “Neutral”

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Mizuho from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They presently have a $44.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $57.00. Mizuho’s target price points to a potential downside of 13.47% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on RRR. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Macquarie decreased their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a report on Monday, October 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.42.

NASDAQ RRR opened at $50.85 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83, a P/E/G ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.28, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Red Rock Resorts has a 1-year low of $43.38 and a 1-year high of $63.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.64.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $842,000. Nicholas Investment Partners LP acquired a new position in Red Rock Resorts in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,336,000. Seven Eight Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 477.5% during the second quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 28,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 23,907 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $588,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,196,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,706,000 after purchasing an additional 251,855 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.84% of the company’s stock.

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Casinos LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. The company owns and operates gaming and entertainment facilities, including Durango Casino & Resort and smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

