Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 3,696,253 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the previous session’s volume of 5,892,986 shares.The stock last traded at $6.02 and had previously closed at $5.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Leerink Partners reduced their price target on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.25.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 5.1 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a current ratio of 4.35.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.01). Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 76.56% and a negative net margin of 579.52%. The business had revenue of $26.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.43) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 147.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Recursion Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Michael Secora sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.66, for a total value of $114,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,499,631 shares in the company, valued at $11,487,173.46. This represents a 0.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Tina Marriott sold 6,000 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.56, for a total transaction of $45,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 521,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,939,803.28. This trade represents a 1.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 171,682 shares of company stock valued at $1,133,471 in the last 90 days. 15.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the third quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 64,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 34,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,349 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 52.4% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,598 shares during the period. 89.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

Featured Articles

