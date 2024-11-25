Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 3,409 Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Raymond James Trust N.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) by 9.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,265 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,409 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $1,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 5.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,675,934 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $188,675,000 after acquiring an additional 301,297 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 31,664 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 322.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 126,812 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,210,000 after buying an additional 96,824 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 58.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,432 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,142 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after buying an additional 1,893 shares during the period. 74.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Canadian Natural Resources Trading Up 0.8 %

CNQ opened at $34.84 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.59 and its 200-day moving average is $35.33. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 1-year low of $29.45 and a 1-year high of $41.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $73.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 1.50.

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

Canadian Natural Resources ( NYSE:CNQ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.30. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The company had revenue of $7.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.388 dividend. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on CNQ. Desjardins raised shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Canadian Natural Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CNQ

Canadian Natural Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.