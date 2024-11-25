Raymond James Trust N.A. Buys 16,395 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 172.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,920 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,395 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Concorde Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 20,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after purchasing an additional 14,740 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,387,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,798,000 after acquiring an additional 4,667,955 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 477.6% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 53,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 44,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,858,000. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PLTR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.71.

Palantir Technologies Stock Up 4.9 %

Shares of NYSE PLTR opened at $64.35 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $146.59 billion, a PE ratio of 321.77 and a beta of 2.70. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.66 and a 12-month high of $66.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.48.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $725.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $705.11 million. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 18.01% and a return on equity of 9.94%. Palantir Technologies’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palantir Technologies

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 4,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.07, for a total value of $162,315,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,432,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,011,546.06. This trade represents a 41.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 14,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.67, for a total transaction of $429,870.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 576,023 shares in the company, valued at $17,666,625.41. This trade represents a 2.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,167,451 shares of company stock valued at $1,603,067,889. Corporate insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

