Qsemble Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 49,971 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,792,000. LyondellBasell Industries accounts for about 0.9% of Qsemble Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LYB. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,023,982 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $769,500,000 after acquiring an additional 362,671 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,828,869 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $461,930,000 after purchasing an additional 579,300 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,695,361 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $449,175,000 after acquiring an additional 170,464 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,065,083 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $101,886,000 after purchasing an additional 6,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 912,538 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $87,512,000 after acquiring an additional 3,394 shares during the period. 71.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on LYB shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $117.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. StockNews.com cut LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.70.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE LYB traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $84.70. 272,687 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,880,021. The stock has a market cap of $27.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $90.03 and a 200 day moving average of $94.26. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $81.45 and a 1 year high of $107.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.10). LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The company had revenue of $10.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.58%.

About LyondellBasell Industries

(Free Report)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.