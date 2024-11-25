Qsemble Capital Management LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Qsemble Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 59.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,297 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,273 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group accounts for 1.0% of Qsemble Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Qsemble Capital Management LP’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $5,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFG. Commerce Bank raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 13,177 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,344 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 88,829 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,648,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 16,076 shares of the bank’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 11.5% in the second quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the bank’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CFG traded up $1.43 on Monday, hitting $49.08. 434,675 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,243,117. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.83 and a 200-day moving average of $39.84. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.13 and a fifty-two week high of $49.09. The stock has a market cap of $21.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.76, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 30th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.14%.

CFG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. StockNews.com raised Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.80.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

