Prosperity Financial Group Inc. Has $826,000 Stock Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Prosperity Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,067 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 18 shares during the quarter. Prosperity Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KLAC. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Caxton Associates LP increased its position in KLA by 3.7% in the first quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 2,853 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in KLA during the 1st quarter worth about $1,555,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in KLA by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 223,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $155,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC lifted its position in KLA by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 6,824 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,766,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. 86.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of KLA from $890.00 to $750.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. UBS Group cut their price target on KLA from $900.00 to $765.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on KLA from $680.00 to $675.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on KLA from $960.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of KLA in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $815.55.

KLA Price Performance

Shares of KLAC opened at $639.55 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $710.36 and a 200-day moving average of $760.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.29. KLA Co. has a twelve month low of $527.11 and a twelve month high of $896.32.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $7.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.03 by $0.30. KLA had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 105.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 30.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KLA Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a $1.70 dividend. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. This is an increase from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.05%.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.

Further Reading

