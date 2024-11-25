Private Trust Co. NA Trims Stock Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Private Trust Co. NA trimmed its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 466 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Chubb were worth $2,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Waverly Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Chubb by 237.1% in the first quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 5,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 3,680 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 9,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,536,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynasty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the 1st quarter worth $966,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 30,318 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.60, for a total value of $8,780,092.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 553,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,341,094.40. This trade represents a 5.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.49, for a total transaction of $75,034.89. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,261,558.28. This trade represents a 0.66 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 82,715 shares of company stock worth $23,803,540. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Chubb from $291.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Chubb from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Chubb from $294.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $349.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chubb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $287.37.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Chubb

Chubb Stock Performance

CB stock traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $286.13. The company had a trading volume of 109,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,596,546. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $287.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $274.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68, a P/E/G ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $216.90 and a fifty-two week high of $302.05.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $5.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $13.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.16 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 18.32% and a return on equity of 15.46%. Chubb’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.95 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 21.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 14.91%.

About Chubb

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.