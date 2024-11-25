Private Trust Co. NA Purchases 559 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 35,722 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises approximately 0.7% of Private Trust Co. NA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $7,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in AbbVie during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AbbVie Trading Up 0.8 %

AbbVie stock traded up $1.44 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $178.39. 584,026 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,499,021. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.65 and a fifty-two week high of $207.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $189.47 and its 200-day moving average is $181.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $315.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.44, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.63.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.08. AbbVie had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 244.01%. The firm had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 215.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABBV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on AbbVie from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $212.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on AbbVie from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on AbbVie from $228.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Leerink Partners raised AbbVie from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $206.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.50.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

