Private Trust Co. NA Has $3.99 Million Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,189 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Cultivar Capital Inc. bought a new position in Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 3,250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 134 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the second quarter worth about $31,000. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $246.31 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $240.53 and its 200 day moving average is $238.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.77. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $218.55 and a fifty-two week high of $258.66. The company has a market capitalization of $149.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.33% and a return on equity of 41.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on UNP shares. Daiwa America downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $277.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.80.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on UNP

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.