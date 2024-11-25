Private Trust Co. NA Grows Stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $2,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

Shares of MDY opened at $619.95 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $463.89 and a fifty-two week high of $620.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $577.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $556.38.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

