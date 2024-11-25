Primerica (NYSE:PRI) Hits New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $305.28 and last traded at $305.28, with a volume of 6269 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $301.73.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen began coverage on Primerica in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $314.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Primerica in a research note on Friday, August 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $283.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Primerica from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Primerica from $257.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $288.33.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $278.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $254.45. The company has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a PE ratio of 23.05 and a beta of 1.08.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $5.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.87. The company had revenue of $774.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $745.25 million. Primerica had a return on equity of 30.93% and a net margin of 14.95%. Primerica’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Primerica, Inc. will post 19.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.50%.

Primerica announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 14th that allows the company to repurchase $450.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director John A. Jr. Addison sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.85, for a total value of $507,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,846,081.35. The trade was a 11.66 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.27, for a total transaction of $903,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 36,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,942,728.94. This represents a 7.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Primerica by 41.2% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Primerica during the first quarter worth about $205,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Primerica by 55.0% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Primerica by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in Primerica by 52.5% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products.

